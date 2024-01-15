Yan Kuznetsov Assigned to Wranglers

January 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Flames have assigned defenceman Yan Kuznetsov to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Jan. 9 against the Ottawa Senators, logging 11:58 of ice time and recording two shots on goal. In 31 games with the Wranglers this year, the Murmansk, Russia native has two goals, seven points, 13 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating.

The Wranglers are back in action on Friday, Jan. 19 when they visit the Coachella Valley Firebirds as part of a seven-game stretch away from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.