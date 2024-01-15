Yan Kuznetsov Assigned to Wranglers
January 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Flames have assigned defenceman Yan Kuznetsov to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Jan. 9 against the Ottawa Senators, logging 11:58 of ice time and recording two shots on goal. In 31 games with the Wranglers this year, the Murmansk, Russia native has two goals, seven points, 13 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating.
The Wranglers are back in action on Friday, Jan. 19 when they visit the Coachella Valley Firebirds as part of a seven-game stretch away from the Scotiabank Saddledome.
