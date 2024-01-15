Senators Keeping Strong Hold on Third Place in the North Division

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators continue to pick up crucial points in the American Hockey League's North Division, as we approach the midway point of the season. Belleville continued its current strong run of play last week with a couple more home victories over Manitoba and Toronto, with a road loss to the Marlies sandwiched in between.

Here's a recap of last week's action, as the Sens get set to hit the road to Utica for a midweek clash with the Comets, before a home-and-home set with the Laval Rocket this upcoming weekend.

LAST TWO WEEKS' RESULTS:

Wednesday January 10, 2024: Belleville Senators - 4 vs Manitoba Moose - 0

The Belleville Senators earned a season-high seventh consecutive victory, with a 4-0 win over the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night. Josh Currie and Cole Reinhardt each had a goal for the Sesn, while Egor Sokolov tallied twice and Mads Sogaard made 27 saves, to earn his second shutout of the season and second of his AHL career.

Friday January 12, 2024: Belleville Senators - 0 @ Toronto Marlies - 8

The Sens had their win streak snapped by their provincial rivals from Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Friday. It was a penalty-filled affair, that saw a total of 159 penalty minutes handed out between the two clubs.

Sunday January 14, 2024: Belleville Senators - 6 vs Toronto Marlies - 2

The Belleville Senators got some payback on the Toronto Marlies, following their road loss on Friday, answering back with a 6-2 win in front of a packed crowd at CAA Arena on Sunday afternoon. Jiri Smejkal recored his second two-goal game of the season, while Josh Currie, Egor Sokolov, and Jacob Larsson also scored, and Kyle Betts buried a penalty shot. Leevi Merilainen stopped 27/29 shots in his return from the ECHL Allen Americans.

NORTH DIVISION STANDINGS (NHL AFFILIATE):

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: #13 Egor Sokolov - 23

Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov - 11

Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette - 18

Power-Play Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov - 6

Shorthanded Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank, #10 Zack Ostapchuk, #22 Garrett Pilon - 1

Plus/Minus: #52 Nikolas Matinpalo - +9

GAA: #40 Mads Sogaard - 2.48

SV%: #40 Mads Sogaard - .920

TRANSACTIONS

January 8, 2024

F Jarid Lukosevicius - Released from PTO

F Tarun Fizer - Loaned to Allen (ECHL)

January 12, 2024

G Leevi Merilainen - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) from Allen (ECHL)

G Mads Sogaard - Recalled by Ottawa (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday January 17, 2024 @ Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p..m. ET

Friday January 19, 2024 @ Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday January 20, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. ET (Bell Let's Talk Night)

