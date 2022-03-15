Wizard Night Saturday with Wands and Specialty Jerseys
March 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors host the Abbotsford Canucks Saturday on Wizard Night presented by Eyewitness News, Groove 99.3 FM, and Dignity Health. Puck drops at 7 p.m.
On the ice, the team will wear specialty Wizard jerseys with the majority of player jerseys being auctioned online via the Condors mobile app beginning on Saturday and going through Monday, March 28.
Off the ice, fans can enjoy the magical world of Condorstown with butter beer, wands available for $5, and dress as their favorite wizards! Plus we'll have wizardry creatures from CALM on the concourse with a magician casting spells on the opponents!
United States Olympic Silver Medalist Savannah Harmon will be on hand to wind the siren and meet fans during the first intermission on the concourse.
