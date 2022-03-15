AHL Reschedules Abbotsford Canucks November 21, January 10 Game to April 26

March 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - The American Hockey League today announced that the Bakersfield Condors and Abbotsford Canucks game, originally scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. and then moved to Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m., has been re-scheduled and will now be played on Tuesday, Apr. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Abbotsford Centre.

All tickets that have been purchased are valid and all ticket holders are welcome to attend the game. For more information fans can contact the Abbotsford Canucks at 604.743.5000.

