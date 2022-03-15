Comets Bahl Wins Overtime Game against Senators, 3-2

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets took on a divisional opponent when they stepped onto the ice in Belleville to battle the Senators on Tuesday night. In both previous matchups, the Comets won each contest only allowing a single goal. On Tuesday night, despite going down 2-0 in the game, it was a comeback victory sealed by Kevin Bahl in a 3-2. In the game, the Comets three goals all came from the defense.

In the first period, Max Guenette started the scoring for the Senators with his goal at 11:50 after he walked in between the circles in the Utica zone and fired a wrist shot over the blocker of Utica netminder Akira Schmid. That was the only tally of the first twenty minutes and the Sens skated away with a 1-0 lead.

During the middle frame, the Senators scored again, and it was Logan Shaw at 7:32 making it a 2-0 game after he got around the Comets defense and put the puck past Schmid on a quick rush down the right side. The Comets got on the board after a Riley Walsh point shot blasted in behind Belleville goalie Logan Flodell at 14:45. Nathan Schnarr and Fabian Zetterlund assisted on the goal to put the Comets within one with forty minutes in the books.

In the final period of regulation, defenseman Robbie Russo struck for a goal that tied the game at 8:32 when his wrist shot beat Flodell. It tied the game at 2-2 and with the assist on the tally, Alex Holtz moves into a tie with Fabian Zetterlund for the team lead in points at 42. Ryan Schmelzer also assisted on the goal.

In the overtime period, Kevin Bahl scored the tally during a four-on-four segment and secured the team's 35th win of the season with 19 games left in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Comets are back in action Tuesday against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to battle the Penguins. The team will return home on Monday night against the Cleveland Monsters on March 21st at 7:00PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

