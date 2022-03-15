Checkers Sign Zach Uens to ATO, Recall Ryan Lohin from ECHL

The Checkers made a string of transactions today, signing defenseman Zachary Uens to an amateur tryout and recalling forward Ryan Lohin from the ECHL's Allen Americans.

Uens, 20, was a fourth-round pick by Florida in the 2020 draft. The blue-liner just completed his junior season at Merrimack College, where he tied for the team lead among defensemen with 17 assists in 34 games. Over his collegiate career, Uens has totaled 44 points (7g, 37a) in 82 games.

Lohin - who has nine points (6g, 3a) in eight ECHL games for Allen this season - returns to Charlotte, where he has posted four points (2g, 2a) in 11 games. The 25-year-old forward's last game action for the Checkers came on Feb. 5.

Additionally, the Checkers have assigned Justin Nachbaur to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits and released Nolan Kneen from his PTO.

Nachbaur, 22, made his AHL debut with the Checkers on Feb. 11 and has appeared in six games during his stint with the team. Kneen - who has had two stints in Charlotte this season - has registered six points (1g, 5a) in 18 games for the Checkers.

The Checkers return to action Thursday for the first of a three-game set on home ice against the Providence Bruins.

