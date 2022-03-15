Monsters Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to IceHogs
March 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rockford IceHogs 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 21-23-7-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Rockford's Garrett Mitchell opened the scoring at 2:03 of the first period, but Justin Scott took advantage of a breakaway opportunity notching a tally at 6:33 to even the game. The IceHogs added two more markers from Lukas Reichel at 13:06 and Wyatt Kalynuk on the power play at 17:56 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 3-1. Robbie Payne scored a goal at 14:13 of the second period assisted by Jake Gaudet and Dillon Simpson bringing the score to 3-2 after 40 minutes. Tyler Sikura tied the game 3-3 with a shorthanded tally at 19:23 of the final period off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Payne forcing overtime. Rockford's Reichel notched his second tally of the night and the game-winning goal at 3:46 of the extra frame bringing the final score to 4-3.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves in defeat while Rockford's Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves for the victory.
The Monsters hit the road to visit the Rochester Americans on Friday, March 18, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 1 0 - 3
RFD 3 0 0 1 - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 36 0/2 1/2 4 min / 2 inf
RFD 32 1/2 2/2 14 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves OT 28 4 9-6-2
RFD Soderblom W 33 3 11-10-1
Cleveland Record: 21-23-7-4, 7th North Division
Rockford Record: 24-23-3-1, 5th Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2022
- Monsters Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to IceHogs - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters No Match for Reichel - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Bahl Wins Overtime Game against Senators, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Brandon Kruse Signed to Professional Tryout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Checkers Sign Zach Uens to ATO, Recall Ryan Lohin from ECHL - Charlotte Checkers
- AHL Reschedules Abbotsford Canucks November 21, January 10 Game to April 26 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Welcome Texas Before Traveling to Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Home against Cleveland on Back-To-Back Nights this Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Wizard Night Saturday with Wands and Specialty Jerseys - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Weekly #23: Hershey Looks for Win #3000 North of Border - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Recall Goaltender Evan Cormier - Manitoba Moose
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Back Home with the Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Monsters Close out Season Series Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Mike Vecchione Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
- Rookies Lead in Stockton's Team-Record 35th Win of the Season - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters
- Big Third Period Secures Monsters 4-1 Win over IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters
- Monsters Come up Short in 6-1 Loss to Griffins