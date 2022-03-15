Monsters Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to IceHogs

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rockford IceHogs 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 21-23-7-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rockford's Garrett Mitchell opened the scoring at 2:03 of the first period, but Justin Scott took advantage of a breakaway opportunity notching a tally at 6:33 to even the game. The IceHogs added two more markers from Lukas Reichel at 13:06 and Wyatt Kalynuk on the power play at 17:56 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 3-1. Robbie Payne scored a goal at 14:13 of the second period assisted by Jake Gaudet and Dillon Simpson bringing the score to 3-2 after 40 minutes. Tyler Sikura tied the game 3-3 with a shorthanded tally at 19:23 of the final period off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Payne forcing overtime. Rockford's Reichel notched his second tally of the night and the game-winning goal at 3:46 of the extra frame bringing the final score to 4-3.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves in defeat while Rockford's Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves for the victory.

The Monsters hit the road to visit the Rochester Americans on Friday, March 18, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 1 0 - 3

RFD 3 0 0 1 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 36 0/2 1/2 4 min / 2 inf

RFD 32 1/2 2/2 14 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves OT 28 4 9-6-2

RFD Soderblom W 33 3 11-10-1

Cleveland Record: 21-23-7-4, 7th North Division

Rockford Record: 24-23-3-1, 5th Central Division

