Brandon Kruse Signed to Professional Tryout
March 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, March 15, that the Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Brandon Kruse to a professional tryout agreement.
Kruse, 23, is a fifth-round draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018. The Saline, Michigan native just completed his fifth season of NCAA hockey in 2021-22, posting three goals and 26 points in 38 games for Boston College. Kruse joined Boston College for one season as a graduate student after playing the previous four seasons at Bowling Green State University and serving as an assistant captain in 2020-21.
In 189 career NCAA games, Kruse totaled 41 goals and 168 points, as well as a plus-45 rating. The 5-foot-9 forward was named to the WCHA First All-Star Team in 2020-21, after being named to the Second All-Star Team in 2018-19. He was a member of the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.
Kruse ranked fifth in the NCAA in assists (23) and sixth in points (34) during the 2020-21 season with Bowling Green, and his plus-29 rating led the nation.
He will wear jersey number 78 with the Silver Knights.
Brandon Kruse, Forward
Hometown: Saline, Michigan
Height: 5-9
Weight: 162 lbs.
Age: 23
Notes:
Signed professional tryout agreement with Henderson on March 15
Fifth-round draft pick (135th overall) of Golden Knights in 2018
Posted three goals and 26 points in 38 games with Boston College this season
Has totaled 41 goals and 168 points in 189 career NCAA games with Bowling Green and Boston College
WCHA First-Team All-Star in 2021, Second Team All-Star in 2019, and All-Rookie Team in 2018
Led NCAA with a plus-29 rating in 2020-21
73rd player in Bowling Green program history to reach 100 points
