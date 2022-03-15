Rookies Lead in Stockton's Team-Record 35th Win of the Season

STOCKTON, Calif. - The rookies led the way for the Stockton Heat (35-9-4-1) en route to a Monday victory with Jakob Pelletier scoring twice and Dustin Wolf stopping 30 of 31 shots faced in a 3-1 win over the visiting Bakersfield Condors (24-16-4-5) at Stockton Arena.

With the victory, Stockton has set a new club record with 35 wins on the year, besting the previous high of 34 set in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. The Heat have also clinched the season series against the Condors with their sixth win through seven games of the 10-game set.

Pelletier notched the game's first goal, beating Stuart Skinner on a rebound for a power play goal 17:24 into the first, assists to Justin Kirkland and Johannes Kinnvall. Stockton then doubled its lead in the second frame, Eetu Tuulola stealing the puck near center red and beating Skinner on a partial breakaway for the 2-0 edge through 40 minutes.

The teams each got a goal late in the third, with the shutout bid for Wolf falling just short, Bakersfield scoring its lone goal of the game with just 1:14 remaining. Pelletier followed with an empty-netter 42 seconds later to seal the 3-1 win.

NOTABLE

With his 21st and 22nd goals of the season, Jakob Pelletier surpassed the rookie season totals of 20 from Andrew Mangiapane in 2016-17 and Spencer Foo in 2017-18. He now trails only Mark Jankowski's 27 markers. He has six goals in Stockton's last four games.

Eetu Tuulola has set a career best for goals in a season with his 11th of the year.

The Heat are now 26-1-3-0 on the year when scoring first and 25-1-1-0 when scoring a power play goal.

Stockton clinched the season series against Bakersfield with the win, now 6-1-0-0 through seven of 10 matchups.

The Heat have set a team record for most wins in a season with their 35th of the year. The Magic Number to clinch the team's second-ever playoff berth is now three points, which can be met as soon as Wednesday.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-4

STK PK - 3-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Jakob Pelletier (2g)

Second - Dustin Wolf (30 svs)

Third - Eetu Tuulola (1g)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (30 saves on 31 shots faced)

L - Stuart Skinner (25 saves on 27 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Condors face off once again on Wednesday, a 6:30 p.m. puck drop at Stockton Arena. Stockton then hits the road to face the Colorado Eagles for a pair over the weekend.

