IceHogs and Monsters Close out Season Series Tonight

March 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Cleveland, OH - The Rockford IceHogs close out their five-game road trip with a rematch against the Cleveland Monsters tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 6:00 p.m. This will be fourth and final meeting between the two clubs in the regular season.

Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Playoff Push Heating Up

With less than two months of the regular season remaining, the playoff push is really heating up. With the top five teams in each division making playoffs, Rockford comes into tonight sitting in that fifth and final spot with a 23-23-3-1 record and .500 winning percentage in 50 games played. The Iowa Wild and Texas Stars are trailing Rockford, both with a .491 winning percentage. The Grand Rapids Griffins, who the IceHogs will face on Saturday, are just ahead of Rockford with a 25-23-5-2 record and .518 winning percentage in 55 games played.

Hardman Staying Hot

Prior to Sunday's loss, forward Mike Hardman entered the contest on a five-game point streak (5G, 3A). His last two points came in the form of a goal and an assist at Milwaukee on Friday. Since returning to the lineup on Feb. 11 after missing four games due to an ankle injury, Hardman has racked up nine goals and five assists for 14 points in his last 13 games.

Home, at Last!

The IceHogs have not played a home game since Feb. 27 but they finally return to the BMO for games against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, March 19 at 6:00 p.m. and the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, March 20 at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be filled with family fun as Saturday is Isaak Phillips Hat Giveaway and Thank a Farmer Night! The first 1,500 fans in the building will receive the exclusive hat designed by Phillips himself!

If you can't make it Saturday, be sure to join us for Family Sunday! Enter code SUNDAY before selecting your seats on Ticketmaster to unlock a special offer to get a voucher for a hot dog or brat, bag of chips and a soda for an additional $5 per upper-level ticket for these remaining Sunday home games: 3/20, 4/10, 4/24. The offer is only available in advance and will not be honored on day of game.

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

After the IceHogs return home for the weekend games, they will stay at the BMO for a midweek matchup with the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. From there Rockford will travel to the Iowa Wild on Friday, March 25 before returning home for another contest against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, March 26 at 6:00 p.m. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 23-23-3-1 (5th, Central Division)

Cleveland: 21-23-6-4 (7th, North Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Fri., Jan. 14 vs. Cleveland, 5-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 15 vs. Cleveland, 5-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sun., Mar. 13 at Cleveland, 4-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Tues., Mar. 15 at Cleveland

IceHogs vs. Monsters 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-2-0

IceHogs vs. Monsters, All-Time

39-33-3-1

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Cleveland: Mike Eaves (3rd season with Monsters)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Cleveland: Columbus Blue Jackets

