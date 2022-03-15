Amerks Home against Cleveland on Back-To-Back Nights this Weekend

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are home twice this weekend as they the host North Division rival Cleveland Monsters on back-to-back nights at The Blue Cross Arena. The Amerks are hosting Youth Hockey Night as well as observing Global Recycling Day on Friday before celebrating Women in Sports Night on Saturday.

Youth Hockey Night returns for the first time since the 2018-19 season and features a Nathan Paetsch bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. The former Amerks defenseman and two-time Calder Cup winner retired following the 2019-20 season, his seventh in Rochester, and currently serves as a player development coach with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Amerks players, in support of Section V hockey, will wear jerseys from various high school programs around the Greater Rochester Area during warm-ups prior to the game against Cleveland. The Amerks will recognize the Section V championship teams as well as Hilton goaltender Luciano Chinappi, this year's winner of the Thomas Nichols Scholarship, presented annually on behalf of the Amerks Alumni Association to the high school senior who plays to his full potential and whose work ethic, character and determination exceeds excellence, during the first intermission of Friday's game as well.

Friday's matchup also falls on Global Recycling Day, presented by Sunnking Electronics Recycling, and in partnership with Monroe County Department of Environmental Services. Global Recycling Day is recognized yearly on March 18 and promotes the importance of recycling and its positive impact across the globe. The 2021-22 season marks the fourth consecutive year the Amerks and Monroe County's Department of Environmental Services have teamed up to promote proper recycling measures.

Following the game, select fans will receive a free animal waste bag holder, courtesy of Monroe County Department of Environmental Services, which will be distributed post-game. Additionally, any fan that brings a recyclable item to the Monroe County/Waste Management ecopark, located at 10 Avion Drive, on Wednesday, March 16 between 1:00 and 6:30 p.m. will receive free ticket vouchers to the Friday's game.

Vouchers distributed at the ecopark must be redeemed for a ticket prior to game day and can be done online using the weblink provided on the voucher.

Friday's festivities begin with a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour for fans 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light.

On Saturday, the team will celebrate Women in Sport Night, presented by Zweigles, honoring women across various areas and levels of the professional sport industry. Prior to the game, and for the first-time ever, the Amerks are hosting an in-person Women in Sport panel featuring members of the Amerks front office and other industry leaders, including Buffalo native and former NWHL Rookie of the Year Hayley Scamurra, who recently led the U.S. national women's team to a silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The event provides an opportunity for local high school and college students the chance to network and learn from some of the top female experts in the industry. Tickets begin at just $15 and includes access to the pre-game panel. For tickets and to reserve your spot for the panel discussion, please visit www.amerks.com/womeninsport and enter the promo code "WIS".

It's a 321 Weekend special for 90's Night on Saturday, featuring $3 select 12 oz. beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 popcorn available all game long.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

