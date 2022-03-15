Moose Recall Goaltender Evan Cormier

March 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled goaltender Evan Cormier from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Evan Cormier

Goaltender

Born Nov. 6, 1997 - Bowmanville, Ont.

Height 6.03 - Weight 201 - Catches Left

Cormier, 24, has suited up in seven games for Manitoba this season. The Bowmanville, Ont. native holds a record of 4-1-2 and registered a 2.51 goals-against average along with a .919 save percentage. Cormier is also 17-7-2 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage in 26 appearances with the Growlers this season. He has also registered one shutout.

The Moose head on the road to tangle with the Abbotsford Canucks tonight for their first of two straight games. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT. Catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Tickets for all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.