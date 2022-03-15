Penguins Weekly

March 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Mar. 9 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Cleveland 3 (OT)

The Penguins jumped out to a 2-0 lead with first-period goals from Kasper Björkqvist and Drew O'Connor, but the Monsters rallied with a pair of power-play goals in the second. Cleveland captain Dillion Simpson ultimately won the game in OT.

Saturday, Mar. 12 - PENGUINS 6 vs. Laval 2

Sam Poulin's first career hat trick helped lead Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton to victory on its annual Star Wars Night. Other multi-point performers for the Penguins included Félix Robert (1G-1A), Anthony Angello (2A) and Juuso Riikola (2A), while Louis Domingue made 37 saves in his return from injury.

Sunday, Mar. 13 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Hartford 2

Drew O'Connor and Alex Nylander led the Penguins' offense to a key win over a division foe. After a quiet first period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rattled off three-straight goals. Hartford made things interesting with a pair of extra-attacker goals late, but the Penguins had built enough cushion to secure the win.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Mar. 18 - PENGUINS vs. Syracuse

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Syracuse square off for the second time this season. In their only previous meeting, Feb. 27, the Penguins won in overtime, 4-3. Since then, Alex Barré-Boulet has 10 points (5G-5A) in seven games.

Saturday, Mar. 19 - PENGUINS vs. Utica

For the Penguins' annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration, they will host one of the toughest opponents on their schedule: the Eastern Conference-leading Utica Comets. Utica has an overall record of 34-12-6-0 and is 6-3-1-0 in its last 10 games. Since 2015-16, 11 of the last 13 games between the Penguins and Comets have been decided by one goal, with seven of those contests requiring overtime.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 4-0-1-1 in its last six home games.

- Drew O'Connor has 12 points (5G-7A) in his last nine games.

- Saturday marked Alex Nylander's 300th game as a pro.

- With an assist on Sunday, Mitch Reinke earned the 100th point of his AHL career.

- Jamie Devane's next game will be his 400th as a pro.

- The Pittsburgh Penguins signed undrafted free agent Corey Andonovski on Thursday, and he will join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an ATO. Andonovski led Princeton University in goals (10), assists (12) and points (22) this season.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Springfield 55 30 17 5 2 69 .627

2. Providence 51 28 17 3 3 62 .608

3. Hartford 52 27 18 5 2 61 .587

4. Charlotte 57 31 22 4 0 66 .579

5. Hershey 57 29 21 4 3 65 .570

6. PENGUINS 56 25 23 4 4 58 .518

7. Bridgeport 57 23 25 5 4 55 .482

8. Lehigh Valley 55 20 25 7 3 50 .455

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 54 17 17 34

Alex Nylander 49 18 13 31

Pierre-Olivier Joseph^ 42 9 21 30

Félix Robert 49 13 13 26

Sam Poulin 52 10 16 26

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue 12 5-4-2 2.57 .923 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Alex D'Oriox 21 7-9-4 2.91 .894 1

Tommy Nappier* 17 8-7-2 3.05 .891 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

x = reassigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Mar. 18 Syracuse Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Mar. 19 Utica Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Mar. 10 (G) Alex D'Orio Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Thu, Mar. 10 (RW) Corey Andonovski Signed to ATO

Fri, Mar. 11 (D) Pierre-Olivier Joseph Reassigned from PIT

Sat, Mar. 12 (C) Radim Zohorna Recalled to PIT

Sat, Mar. 12 (RW) Valtteri Puusitnen Reassigned from PIT

PENGUINS WEEKLY - Individual game tickets as well as season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.