Wiseman's Homer Defeats Curve, 2-0

HARRISBURG, PA - Rhett Wiseman hit a majestic two-run home run to right-center that turned out to the be the difference in leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 2-0 win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday afternoon.

Wiseman's homer off Will Gardner came in the bottom of the seventh with two outs after Drew Mendoza worked a one out walk. It was Wiseman's third homer of the season.

The homer spoiled a fine outing for the Curve pitching staff led by starter Travis MacGregor. MacGregor finished five innings for the first time since August 2, 2018 when he was pitching for Single-A West Virginia, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out a season-best seven batters on 76 pitches, 50 strikes.

MacGregor then gave way to Gardner who threw a scoreless sixth inning, stranding a runner at third, before serving up the two-run homer in the seventh. Brad Case followed with a scoreless eighth inning allowing one hit and inducing a double play ball to end the inning. MacGregor, Gardner and Case combined on a four-hitter and struck out ten batters, the ninth time in 13 games that Altoona pitching has struck out ten or more batters.

Wednesday's defeat also marked the end of a nine-game streak in which the Curve hit a home run stretching from Friday, May 7 to Tuesday, May 18.

Mason Martin saw an 11-game on-base streak to start the season come to an end as Martin went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Canaan Smith-Njigba led the offensive attack for the Curve going 1-for-2 with two walks in the defeat.

The Curve will continue their six-game series at FNB Field with the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Noe Toribio (0-1, 5.87) will make his third start of the season, Harrisburg will start RHP Luis Reyes (0-1, 3.60).

