May 19, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

HITTING CLINIC - Last night, the Sea Dogs scored 12 runs on 13 hits in the 12-6 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Out of the 13 hits, four of them were for extra bases including two home runs (Fitzgerald and Meneses). The fourth extra base hit was by Jhonny Pereda, a triple to centerfield.

FIRST FOR FITZGERALD - Ryan Fitzgerald blasted his first home run of his Double-A career with a two-run shot in the 8th inning with two outs. He had three home runs in 2019 with Salem and eight with the Greenville Drive in 2018.

NEW GUY ON CAMPUS - Prior to tonight's game, LHP Rio Gomez has joined the Sea Dogs from Greenville. In 2021 with the Drive, he has pithed 7.2 innings allowing four runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out 10. He currently has an ERA of 4.70 in his three appearances.

TOP TWO - Jeisson Rosario and Pedro Castellanos, who were the first two batters in the lineup for the Sea Dogs last night, combined to go 6-12 with three runs, one RBI and two stolen bases. They each recorded three hits, each setting new season-highs for hits in a game.

PEREDA TRIPLES - Jhonny Pereda's RBI triple in the seventh is the first time he has recorded one since July 27, 2018. He now has five career triples since joining professional baseball in 2013.

ï»¿ON THE MOUND - RHP Enmanuel De Jesus will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in his first start of the season. De Jesus has appeared out of the bullpen twice for Portland in 2021. He currently is 1-0 with 5.40 ERA in two games. He made 24 starts for the Salem Red Sox in 2019 with a 3.58 ERA.

