Patriots Take Down Yard Goats 6-4 in Extras

Hartford, Conn. - Despite giving up a late lead, the Somerset Patriots (9-5) earned their first extra-inning win of the season with a 6-4 victory in 10 innings over the Hartford Yard Goats (5-9) Wednesday night.

Somerset held two separate three-run leads on the night, but the game was tied at 4-4 before the Patriots plated two runs in the 10th to cap the scoring. An Isiah Gilliam RBI single and an Oliver Dunn bases-loaded walk plated the two game-winning runs.

Offensively, Matt Pita (2-for-2, two doubles, RBI) and Dermis Garcia (1-5, home run, 2 RBI) highlighted the evening for Somerset.

Garcia (4) opened the night with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. It marked Garcia's fourth home run in his last five games; over which he has eight RBI. The 6'3" 1st baseman has also now hit safely in six-straight games.

Pita added an RBI double in the 6th inning which at the time made it a 4-1 Patriots lead. He also made a highlight-reel catch in the bottom of the sixth inning to help keep Somerset ahead.

The Yard Goats got a pair of solo home runs from Todd Czinege (2), including one in the fifth for their first run and a game-tying shot in the eighth. Back-to-back two-out RBI singles from Jameson Hannah and Elehuris Montero in the seventh had set the stage for the Czinege blast to tie the game the next inning.

Steven Ridings (W, 2-0) struck out the side in the ninth to keep the game tied at 4-4 before closing the door in the 10th to finish off the win. Julian Fernandez (L, 0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) in the top of the 10th to take the loss.

The Patriots continue their six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats Thursday night. Right-hander Glen Otto (1-1, 5.56 ERA) takes the mound for Somerset against Yard Goats righty Matt Dennis (0-1, 3.27 ERA). First pitch from Dunkin Donuts Park Tuesday night is set for 7:05 p.m.

