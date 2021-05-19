Wiseman's Homer, Excellent Pitching Lift Senators to 2-0 Victory

The Senators notched their first shut out of the 2021 season beating Altoona 2-0 Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field. Rhett Wiseman provided all the offense the Sens needed with a two-out two-run home run in the seventh inning. Three Senators hurlers led by starter Sterling Sharp held Altoona to no runs and just four hits.

On Capitol Hill

Sterling Sharp went six strong innings for the second straight start. He allowed three hits while walking one and striking out five. He's allowed just one earned run in his past 12 innings of work. Alberto Baldonado went two innings, striking out six and allowing one hit. Frankie Bartow earned his third save tossing a scoreless ninth.

With the Gavel

Rhett Wiseman blasted a long two-run home run in the seventh providing the Senators with all the runs they would need. It was the third home run on the season for Wiseman. Harrisburg had three hits besides the Wiseman HR, all singles.

Filibusters

Harrisburg went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position while stranding three. The pitching staff combined to strike out twelve while walking just two batters. The Senators have allowed just three runs in the past three games with all three runs coming on solo home runs.

On Deck

The Senators play game three of a six-game series against Altoona Curve Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

