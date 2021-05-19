All MEGA Blast & Fireworks Shows Revealed for 2021

May 19, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release









Fireworks over FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Reading Fightin Phils

(Reading Fightin Phils) Fireworks over FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Reading Fightin Phils(Reading Fightin Phils)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are so excited to announce all firework dates for the 2021 season, including our impressive Carpenter MEGA Blast Shows! MEGA Blast Fireworks, sponsored by Carpenter, are the largest fireworks shows in stadium history! Don't miss out on a chance to catch a game and stay for a show afterwards at FirstEnergy Stadium! Tickets to all 2021 home games are available for purchase at the Weidenhammer Ticket Office by calling 610-370-BALL or online at rphils.com.

FULL LIST OF 2021 FIREWORK SHOWS!

Thurs, May 27th - 7:05pm game

Fri, May 28th - 7:05pm game

Sat, May 29th - 6:45pm game

Sun, May 30th - 6:45pm game (Memorial Day Weekend)

Thurs, June 10th - 7:05pm game

Sat, June 12th - 6:45pm game - Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks! Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

Thurs, June 24th - 7:05pm game

Fri, June 25th - 7:05pm game

Sat, June 26th - 6:45pm game - Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks! Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

Thurs, July 8th - 7:05pm game

Fri, July 9th - 7:05pm game

Sat, July 10th - 6:45pm game - Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks! Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

Thurs, July 15th - 7:05pm game

Fri, July 16th - 7:05pm game

Sat, July 17th - 6:45pm game

Thurs, July 29th - 7:05pm game

Fri, July 30th - 7:05pm game

Sat, July 31st - 6:45pm game - Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks! Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

Thurs, August 12th - 7:05pm game

Fri, August 13th - 7:05pm game

Sat, August 14th - 6:45pm game - Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks! Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

Thurs, August 19th - 7:05pm game

Fri, August 20th - 7:05pm game

Sat, August 21st - 6:45pm game

Thurs, September 9th - 7:05pm game

Fri, September 10th - 7:05pm game

Sat, September 11th - 6:45pm game

Sun, September 12th - 5:15pm game - Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks! Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 19, 2021

All MEGA Blast & Fireworks Shows Revealed for 2021 - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.