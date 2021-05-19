Yard Goats Lose in Extras 6-4

Hartford, CT- The Hartford Yard Goats battled back from being down 4-1 late and scored two runs in the ninth inning, but eventually lost in 10 innings 6-4 to the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Trailing by three runs in the seventh inning, the Yard Goats rallied with back-to-back two-out hits by Jameson Hannah and Elehhuris Montero to make it a one-run game. Todd Czinege smashed his second home run of the game into the centerfield seats in the ninth inning and tied the game at 4-4. However, the Patriots scored twice in the 10th inning and had the go-ahead run score on Isiah Gilliam's RBI single, scoring Michael Beltre.

The Patriots got on the scoreboard first as Dermis Garcia cracked a two-run home run in the first inning off Yard Goats starter Frank Duncan. It was the first baseman's fourth homer of the season and his second straight homer game. Somerset made it 3-0 in the third inning as Michael Beltre led off the frame with a double and scored on a double play grounder by Garcia.

After being held to just one hit by Somerset starter Janson Junk over four scoreless innings, Todd Czinege led off the fifth inning with a solo home run off Patriots reliever JD Sears. His first home run in Double-A landed in the ConnectiCare Picnic Pavilion in right center field, making it a 3-1 game.

Somerset added a run on Matt Pita's RBI double in the sixth inning and it was 4-1 before the Yard Goats made their comeback. Stephen Ridings struck out five batters over two scoreless innings to record his second win of the season.

The Yard Goats continue their first homestand on Thursday evening (7:05 PM) against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. RHP Matt Dennis will pitch for the Yard Goats and RHP Glen Otto will start for Somerset. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com.

