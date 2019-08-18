Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 21-23

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are back home on Wednesday to face the Burlington Bees in a three-game series. There won't just be baseball for fans at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium over those nights. Bang for Your Buck Night, an appearance by Montee Ball, another jersey auction, fireworks, and a Friday night start by Ethan Small are just a few of the things the Rattlers have planned for the you to get out to the ballpark this week!

- WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21 at 7:05pm; Verve Credit Union Random Acts of Kindness Night; MiLB CommUNITY Night presented by Allegiant; Fox Communities Credit Union Cash Envelope Giveaway; Bang for Your Buck Night with Y100: Representatives from Verve Credit Union will be on hand to commit random acts of kindness for the fans. The MiLB CommUNITY Initiative presented by Allegiant encourages fans to take action in their communities and to promote unity, understanding, acceptance and inclusion. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to sign up for a chance to win a $500 Allegiant Voucher. Fox Communities Credit Union will also be at the ballpark to hand out cash envelopes to the first 750 fans to attend the game. Random envelopes will have bills of various denominations inside of them. Enjoy Cher-Make Hot dogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products for $1. There are also 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2 to those of legal drinking age. These specials are part of the Wednesday night Bang for Your Buck with Y100.

- THURSDAY, AUGUST 22 at 7:05pm; Strike Out Cancer Night; Montee Ball Appearance; Wisconsin Night with University of Wisconsin-themed Timber Rattlers T-Shirt Giveaway courtesy of Unison Credit Union; University of Wisconsin-themed Timber Rattlers Jersey Auction; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL: On, Wisconsin! The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers invite you to Strike Out Cancer Night and Wisconsin Night. Sam Dekker cannot make his scheduled appearance, but former Badgers running back Montee Ball will pinch-hit for Dekker on this night. The Doak Walker Award Winner will sign free autographs for fans from 5:30pm to 6:30pm by Brews on Third at the end of the third base concourse. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Timber Rattlers t-shirt based on the University of Wisconsin. Wisconsin. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will get in on the action, too. They will wear jerseys based UW-Madison during the game. There will be an online auction and you may bid on your favorite player's jersey by following this link. The auction ends at 9:00pm CDT on Thursday night. Everyone attending this game may enjoy Cher-Make brats and those of legal drinking age may have a variety of craft brews for $2 as part of a Craft Brews & Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and 105.7 WAPL.

- FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 at 7:05pm; Ethan Small Start; Love Your Melon Ticket Package; Team Poster Giveaway courtesy of EatStreet; Youth Sports Night with Kids' baseball giveaway presented by Aquire Restoration; Arty's Old Fashioned Friday presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Angry Birds Appearance; Postgame Fireworks with FOX 11; Kids Run the Bases with Menasha Corporation: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a poster of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers team photo courtesy of EatStreet. This is final poster in a series of four that have been given away this season. There may still be time to purchase a Love Your Melon Ticket package for a box seat ticket and a limited-edition Timber Rattlers/Love Your Melon Beanie. Click here to order using the promo code 'melon'. There will be a few Angry Birds at the game to meet with fans, too. The first 1,000 kids age twelve and under will receive a Timber Rattlers logo baseball from Aquire Restoration as part of Youth Sports Night. There will be a pregame, on-field parade for all youth sports teams in attendance. Contact the ticket office for more information. Ethan Small, the #1 pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2019 draft, is scheduled to start for the Timber Rattlers in this game. Those of legal drinking age may have Arty's Old Fashioned Drinks for $3 on this Arty's Old Fashioned Friday with Arty's and 101.1 WIXX. FOX 11 presents postgame fireworks and children aged twelve and under may run the bases after the game courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

Group ticket packages and individual game tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Tickets are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays.

