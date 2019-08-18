Erik Cha placed on 7-day Injured List

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that LHP Erik Cha has been placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to August 17th, with a left forearm strain and RHP Brian Rapp has been activated from the 7-day injured list. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Cha has made two relief appearances for the Kernels this season, earning one save and allowing two hits and striking out four over 5 IP. He was selected by the Twins in the 17th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Cal State Fullerton.

Rapp went on the injured list back on August 11th with a left groin strain. He has made 28 appearances for the Kernels this season, including two starts, posting a 4-1 record and 5.93 ERA. In 54.2 IP, he allowed 58 hits and 39 runs (36 earned) with 42 walks and 87 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 26th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Boston College.

Rapp is active and available for tonight's 5:15 PM game at Quad Cities. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with five players currently on the injured list and one MLB rehab assignment.

The Kernels continue a 10-game road trip tonight at Quad Cities at 5:15 PM. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 24th to host Peoria at 6:35 PM.

