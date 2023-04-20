Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 25-30

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Welcome baseball back to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium next week as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers host the Beloit Sky Carp in a six-game series from Tuesday, April 25 through Sunday, April 30 with bobbleheads, ticket specials, and hockey. Make sure you don't miss out on any of the action.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25 at 6:40pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2 on this Bang for Your Buck Night courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 at 12:10pm; D.A.R.E Day; Silver Foxes Special for Fans 55 and Older Plus Military Personnel presented by Network Health with 103.9 WVBO: Area participants in D.A.R.E. programs can call the Timber Rattlers ticket office for a group rate ticket that includes a brown bag lunch. Local D.A.R.E officers will make a presentation for the children from 10:30 until 11:00 on the first base side of the stadium. Children with a D.A.R.E. Day ticket package will be allowed to play catch on the field from 11:00 until 11:30, too. Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Reversable Bucket Hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27 at 6:40pm; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: Try some of the new craft beers available around Neuroscience Group Field on a Craft Brews & Brats Night. Fans who are 21 and older may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 on this night. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28 at 6:40pm - Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price. After the game, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29 at 1:10pm; Hockey Day with Timber Rattlers Hockey Jersey Giveaway courtesy of Bank First, Sure-Dry, & Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine; Family Day presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The Stanley Cup Playoffs have begun and the Timber Rattlers invite hockey fans to come celebrate at this game. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a special Timber Rattlers hockey jersey from Bank First, Sure-Dry, and Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine. Saturday is also Family Day with Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX. Stay after the game and the kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30 at 1:10pm; Paint Your Own Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Asphalt Seal and Repair; Girl Scout Day; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field; Postgame Autographs: Add your artistic flair to this Bobbleboy! The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a bobblehead from Asphalt Seal and Repair. Each bobblehead includes a paint brush and some paint to allow you to get creative! Plus, it's Girl Scout Day. Get your troop together and contact the Timber Rattlers ticket office for a group rate. Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30 to play catch prior to this game. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2023 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps as well. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

