TinCaps Game Information: April 20 at Peoria Chiefs

April 20, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-8) @ Peoria Chiefs (4-7)

Thursday, April 20 (7:35 pm ET) | Dozer Park | Peoria, IL

RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Cooper Hjerpe (No. 6 Cardinals prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Derek Decker)

LAST NIGHT: TinCaps first baseman Nathan Martorella homered for the second straight night Wednesday, but the TinCaps were unable to rally late and dropped game two of the series, 6-3, against the Peoria at Dozer Park.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic continued Wednesdy as North Side beat New Haven in extra innings and East Noble topped Blackhawk Christian. The series of games continues Tuesday, May 2 with a high school doubleheader featuring Bishop Dwenger vs. Canterbury at 4:30 p.m. and Lakeland vs. West Noble at 7.

MERRILL MADNESS: Shortstop Jackson Merrill is the top-rated prospect in the Midwest League (No. 17 on MLB.com's overall list). Over the last 6 games, he's 8 for 22 (.364) with 3 doubles, 2 homers, 8 runs, and 5 RBIs. His OPS is 1.259. For the season, in 44 plate appearances across 11 games, he's struck out only 3 times (7% K-rate), the 2nd-lowest rate in the MWL.

MARTORELLA ROLLING: First baseman Nathan Martorella has reached base safely in all 11 games he's played in this season. He's the only player in the league to accomplish that. With his 2 home runs in the Peoria series, he's also now tied with 5 others to lead the MWL in that category with 3.

BACK-TO-BACK GAMES: Martorella home runs in back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday mark the first TinCap to accomplish that feat since Josstin Diaz in September of 2022.

CLUTCH CARLOS: Infielder Carlos Luis has notched 8 RBIs so far this season, which is tied for 8th-most in the MWL. He leads the team in RBIs and in OPS (.851). Luis hit a grand slam in Saturday's win against Lake County.

IN MIDSEASON FARM: Outfielder Justin Farmer has smacked 4 doubles this season. That's tied for 3rd-most in the MWL. Overall, Farmer has 5 extra-base hits, which is tied for 5th-most in the MWL.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 40 so far this season. 2017 TinCap Fernando Tatis Jr. is back with the Padres tonight as well.

