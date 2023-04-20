Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes (6:35 PM Game at West Michigan)

Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons







Thursday, April 20, 2023lGame # 12

LMCU Ballparkl Grand Rapids, Mich. l6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (4-7) at West Michigan Whitecaps (7-4)

RH Javi Rivera (0-1, 10.38) vs. RH Keider Montero (0-0, 5.63)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: West Michigan 4, Dayton 1. The Whitecaps evened the series, getting a perfect day from their bullpen (combined to retire all 15 batters faced over five innings including nine strikeouts). The Dragons trailed 2-1 when the Whitecaps lifted their starter. Dayton had just five hits as Austin Callihan led the way by going 2 for 4 with a double. Blake Dunn also had a double.

Current Series: Dayton 1, West Michigan 1. Dayton team stats in the series: .191 batting average; 3.0 runs/game; 0 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 2.12 ERA; 0 errors.

Team Notes

Dragons hitters continue to lead the league in walks with 58 (5.3 per game) and also have the most strikeouts with 143 (13.0/game). The Dragons are third in the league in stolen bases with 17.

Injuries have become a major issue for the Dragons. Edwin Arroyo, the Reds #3 prospect, missed the entire homestand with a hip injury but is back on the active roster and played Tuesday night. Jay Allen II, the Reds #13 prospect, suffered a thumb injury on April 8 and will be out for an extended period. Starting pitcher Chase Petty, the top-rated pitching prospect in the entire Reds organization, was expected to anchor the Dragons starting rotation but remains in Arizona after he got a late start to spring training due to an arm injury. First baseman Ruben Ibarra, the expected Dragons first baseman, remains in Arizona with a hamstring injury.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn is ninth in the MWL in OPS (.983), tied for sixth in home runs (2), tied for eighth in RBI (8), and tied for fifth in stolen bases (5). Mat Nelson is also tied for sixth in home runs (2). Starting pitcher Thomas Farr is tied for ninth in ERA (1.80).

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who entered spring training as the Reds #3 prospect (based on MLB.com and Baseball America). Arroyo is the 10th player in Dragons history to enter a season ranked as the Reds #3 prospect or higher based on Baseball America's list. Others have included Homer Bailey, Adam Dunn, Jay Bruce, Billy Hamilton, and Hunter Greene.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, April 21 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 1.80) at West Michigan RH Garrett Burhenn (0-1, 14.73)

Saturday, April 22 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 2.89) at West Michigan LH Jack O'Loughlin (0-2, 7.50)

Sunday, April 23 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuna (1-0, 2.16) at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (0-1, 4.50)

