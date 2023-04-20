Martorella Homers Again, But Chiefs Win

April 20, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - TinCaps first baseman Nathan Martorella homered for the second consecutive night Wednesday, but Fort Wayne dropped game two of their series against the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate), 6-3, at Dozer Park.

Martorella's sixth inning shot drove in all three of Fort Wayne's runs. He's the only player in the Midwest League so far this season to reach base in 11 straight games. Martorella is also the first TinCap to homer in back-to-back games since Joshua Mears did last August at Lake County.

Mears, playing right field, hit a double on Wednesday. Meanwhile, center fielder Jakob Marsee recorded a team-high three hits.

Fort Wayne righty Garrett Hawkins (No. 19 Padres prospect) allowed just one earned run and struck out three in a four-inning start. Relief pitcher Alan Mundo was solid out of the pen, too, also giving up a single earned run in 2 2/3 innings of work.

Peoria took a first inning lead when Victor Scott II scored on a sacrifice fly. They built on that lead with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Martorella's homer got the TinCaps within a run. But Scott's RBI double in the sixth and Thomas Francisco's sacrifice fly in the seventh rounded out the scoring for the Chiefs.

Next Game: Thursday, April 20 @ Peoria Chiefs (7:35 p.m. ET)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect)

Chiefs Probable Starter: LHP Cooper Hjerpe (No. 6 Cardinals prospect)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV (subscription)

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.