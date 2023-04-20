Sky Carp Blaze Kernels

April 20, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT-Another night, another win for the streaking Beloit Sky Carp.

Beloit took down Cedar Rapids 3-2 for its third straight victory Thursday evening at ABC Supply Stadium. Sky Carp second baseman Yiddi Cappe had a pair of clutch RBI singles to propel the offense, while Alex Williams and a cast of relievers shut down Cedar Rapids.

Williams went six innings and allowed just two runs. He struck out six and allowed just four hits. Following WIlliams to the bump with scoreless outings were Yeuris Jimenez, Tyler Eckburg and Matt Pushard, with Pushard picking up the save after stranding a pair of runners.

The teams traded single runs all evening, with Cappe's RBI knock in the bottom of the seventh being the difference-maker.

The two teams will play again Friday at 6:35 p.m. as the Sky Carp look for their fourth straight victory.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.