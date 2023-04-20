Country Music Stars Chris Janson, Eddie Montgomery to Perform at Dozer Park

Peoria, IL - In conjunction with The Charity Pros, Three Gun Productions and Peoria's 104.9 The Wolf, Dozer Park and the Peoria Chiefs will host country music stars Eddie Montgomery and headliner Chris Janson in concert on Tuesday, July 4 at the downtown ballpark.

Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry fame, released his debut solo album in 2022, which features the top single "Alive and Well." The duo of Montgomery and the late Troy Gentry dropped six studio albums and five chart-topping, No.1 hits, including "Something to Be Proud Of," "Lucky Man," and "Roll with Me." They were named the Vocal Duo of the Year in 2000 by the Country Music Association.

Janson is a multi-platinum songwriter and artist who has penned a myriad of No.1 singles, including "Fix a Drink," and the triple platinum song, "Buy Me a Boat." Additionally, Janson's 2017 hit "Drunk Girl," was a CMA Song of the Year nominee and an ACM Video of the Year candidate. Rolling Stone magazine declared Janson a "live legacy in the making." In 2022, he released his fourth studio album, "All In."

Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m with proceeds going to charitable partner Pink Heals. Tickets start at $39 for the reserved section, the back two rows of each section in the Dozer Park seating bowl. The remaining chairback seats are priced at $49. Additionally, a standing room only section will be stationed on the field at $60. Fans are encouraged to bring a blanket but no chairs will be permitted. Tickets for the party pit, located at the front of the stage, are available for $85.

Specialty, luxury seating will also be available for the July 4 concert. A VIP Party Patio pass starts at $99 and includes all-you-can eat food and unlimited beer and soda from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Following the concert, fans are invited to stick around after the show to watch the Red, White and BOOM! fireworks display. The fireworks extravaganza will begin at approximately 9:30.

For tickets, fans can call the Peoria Chiefs box office at (309) 680-4006. Tickets are also available online at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/team.asp?SponsorID=1675.

