Wirchansky, Bats Pave Way For Boulders Win Over Jackals

August 28, 2021







The New York Boulders got back into the win column in a big way on Saturday, downing the New Jersey Jackals 9-0 at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, NJ.

New York starter Dan Wirchansky tossed seven shutout innings, allowing only four hits while walking two and striking out seven, while Zach Kirtley and Marcus Mastrobuoni each knocked in three runs.

The win snapped a five-game New York losing streak.

The Boulders scored twice in the first and added two more in the second before breaking the game open with a five-run fourth inning to grab a 9-0 lead.

Kirtley drove in a first inning run with a groundout, then added an RBI single in the second. In the fourth, he walked with the bases loaded. Meanwhile, Mastrobuoni's RBI came on a first inning single and a two-run single in the fourth.

Tanner Kiest relieved Wirchansky and pitched a scoreless eighth inning, giving way to Ben Strahm, who closed out the win for New York with a perfect ninth inning.

Wirchansky picked up his fourth win of the season against five losses, while New Jersey starter Chris Tessitore, who allowed five runs in three innings, was tagged with the loss and fell to 1-5 on the year.

