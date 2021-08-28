Grizzlies Hit Three Bombs, Even Series with Win over Evansville

Sauget, IL - Gateway snaps their six-game losing streak with a 7-6 win over Evansville to even the series.

The Otters picked up three unearned runs in the second inning thanks to a lead-off error that allowed J.R. Davis to reach. Davis, John Schultz, Andy Dejesus, and Justin Felix all scored with Felix, Miles Gordon, Elijah MacNamee, and Josh Allen picking up RBI's to make it 4-0.

Gateway picked up two unearned runs of their own in the bottom of the second inning to cut the deficit in half with RBI's from Justin Jones and Connor Owings to score Ty Moore and Dustin Woodcock, respectively.

Justin Jones hit his fourth home run of the year, a three-run shot, to vault the Grizzlies ahead 5-4 in the fourth inning. Jack Harris followed up Jones' home run with a solo bomb of his own, his second as a Grizzlie, to extend the lead to 6-4 in the same inning.

Gordon led-off the seventh inning for Evansville with a double and later came around to score on an RBI single from Jeffrey Baez pulling the Otters within one at 6-5.

Andres Regnault reclaimed a two-run lead for the Grizzlies with a solo two-out home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, making it 7-5 Gateway.

Evansville pulled within one again with an RBI single in the eighth inning from Josh Allen to make the score 7-6. The Otters stranded the bases loaded with one out after that run came home to score. Carson Cupo came out of the bullpen for Gateway to put out the eighth inning fire.

Cupo shut it down in the ninth as well picking up his first save of the season to secure a 7-6 win for Gateway.

Braden Scott had allowed four home runs in 68.1 innings this year entering the game. The Grizzlies tagged him for three home runs in 6.2 innings of work.

Jack Dicenso picked up his first win with Gateway going five innings and allowing one earned run.

The Grizzlies and Otters will play the rubber match of the series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:45 CT.

