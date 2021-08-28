Lake Erie comeback falls short; Fall to eight games back

August 28, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Illinois - The Lake Erie Crushers opened their final Chicago trip of the summer Friday versus the Schaumburg Boomers. The Crushers failed to secure the victory against the Boomers to kick off a must-win series.

Schaumburg plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth. The opening run scored via a wild pitch. Clint Hardy and Brett Milazzo contributed run-scoring singles in the inning. The final tally of the inning was scored unearned on an error by Lake Erie. Schaumburg owned a 4-0 advantage following the fourth inning.

Karl Ellison sent a solo home run out in the top of the seventh to put Lake Erie on the scoreboard for the first time. Schaumburg retaliated quickly following stretch time. A Braxton Davidson double and another Crusher error turned into another run for the Boomers.

The Crushers would make their push in the top of the eighth inning. Shawon Dunston Jr. scored on a Zach Racusin single. Steven Kraft scored two Lake Erie men on a double to get the Crushers within two runs, with the score sitting at 6-4.

That would be the score to prevail in the contest. Lake Erie has won only two of its previous ten games. The Crushers (35-46) are now eight games back in the Central Division. Paul Hall Jr. (2-8) took the loss in the contest. He delivered 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four runs on five hits with three strikeouts. Erik Martinez (1-1) recorded his first professional victory Friday night. The Crushers committed four errors in the game in total.

Dillon Larsen will battle Kyle Arjona in the middle game Saturday night in Illinois. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 pm EST.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.