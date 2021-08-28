Boomers Drop Slugfest with Lake Erie

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers came out on the short end of a slug fest, dropping a 10-8 decision to the Lake Erie Crushers in a back-and-forth contest at Wintrust Field.

Lake Erie opened the scoring with single runs in the second and third with two outs to lead 2-0. The Boomers came back with four two-out runs in the bottom of the third to nab the lead. Chase Dawson doubled home a run to extend his on-base streak to 26 games and came around to score when Quincy Nieporte reached on an error. Clint Hardy smacked a two-run double to put Schaumburg in front.

The visitors immediately responded with four in the top of the fourth and tacked on two more in the fifth to lead 8-4. Braxton Davidson drilled a line drive homer over the wall in the bottom of the fifth to begin the comeback for the Boomers. Davidson pounded a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to tie the contest. Trevor Achenbach recorded a two-run homer in the ninth to account for the final.

Kyle Arjona started for the Boomers and worked 3.2 innings. Isaiah Rivera matched a season high by working 3.2 innings. Kristian Scott suffered the loss in relief. Schaumburg finished with seven hits. Davidson logged a 3-for-3 night with two homers, three runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Despite the loss, the Boomers (43-39) remain atop the Central Division with the largest divisional lead in the league and saw their magic number drop below double digits. The series concludes on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. with another Bark in the Park. LHP Andrew Dean (4-8, 4.52) opposes RHP Jake Pilarski (3-3, 5.51) in the final game of the homestand. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

