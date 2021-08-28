Another Dramatic Victory for the 'Cats in HR Derby

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (42-39) looked to capitalize on the momentum of their dramatic win in last night's contest against the Sussex County Miners (45-35) and take the series today in game two. It was "Classic Cartoons Night" at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Kids 12 and under could get in free with a paid adult thanks to Cap Com FCU.

After a brief storm that seemed to materialize directly above the stadium, right-hander Parker Kelly took the mound looking to bounce back from his last start against Equipe Quebec (Kelly surrendered 9 ER in the shortened outing). Kelly would dazzle, striking out six and allowing three earned runs over the course of six innings of work, leaving with a six-to-three lead, lined up for the win. The six 'Cats runs all came in the bottom of the third thanks to a Jhon Nunez RBI double, Carson McCusker sacrifice fly, and Denis Phipps two-run blast to the berm.

The 'Cats lead diminished in the later innings of Saturday's contest, and after ten innings, as well as a game-saving throw by Tri-City center fielder Connor Lien to prevent Sussex County from scoring in the tenth, the two teams were tied at six.

Nearly four hours after the scheduled start time of the game, Denis Phipps stepped into the box to commence the second home run derby at "the Joe." Denis Phipps and Brad Zunica both sent three baseballs over the outfield fence in the first two rounds. Sussex County struggled to get the ball in the air, and after two-and-a-half rounds, Tri-City was awarded the win.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 SUSSEX COUNTY 6

HR DERBY | TRI-CITY 6 SUSSEX COUNTY 2

