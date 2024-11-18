Winterhawks Weekly: Late Game Heroics Earn Hawks Two Big Wins

The Portland Winterhawks concluded an action-packed three-game week, securing four of six possible points while making a significant impact both on and off the ice. The team's Hawks Fight Hunger initiative surpassed its goal, demonstrating the tremendous community support that defines Winterhawks hockey. With two games at home and one on the road, Portland showed resilience and determination, setting the stage for an exciting weekend ahead at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Hot Hawks:

Captain Kyle Chyzowski extended his point streak to five games with contributions in all three contests this week, amassing five points (2G, 3A) across the three games.

Forward Diego Buttazzoni also pushed his point streak to five games, collecting five points (2G, 3A) during the week. His performances included the lone Portland goal against Calgary and a crucial shootout conversion in the victory over Red Deer.

Forward Josh Zakreski racked up four points (1G, 3A) this week, highlighted by a three-point performance in Vancouver against the Giants.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth made his presence felt with three assists and added a shootout goal in Friday's win against the Rebels.

Defenseman Ryder Thompson delivered his first career game-winning goal, delivering an overtime thriller against the Giants to cap off the week.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták turned aside 25 of 27 shots against Red Deer and maintained his career-perfect record in the shootout to put a W in the Hawks win column.

Play of the Week:

Ryder Thompson's overtime heroics against the Vancouver Giants take the honors this week. His blistering one-timer at 3:59 of overtime completed a remarkable comeback from a three-goal deficit, securing a crucial two points for Portland.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 1 vs. Calgary 3 (Wednesday)

In a defensive showdown at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the Winterhawks and Hitmen battled through a scoreless first period before Calgary found their footing in the second. Despite outshooting the Hitmen 29-26, Portland struggled to solve Calgary's netminder until late. Diego Buttazzoni provided a spark of hope when he snuck in unchecked at the blocker side with just 1:53 remaining, but an empty-net goal sealed Calgary's victory. The Hawks' penalty kill remained strong, successfully killing all six penalties they faced.

Portland 3 vs. Red Deer 2 SO (Friday)

After falling behind early, Carsyn Dyck evened the score with a heads-up play, forcing a turnover at the blue line before beating the Rebels' goaltender. The teams traded goals in the second period, with Kyle Chyzowski unleashing a rocket from the left faceoff dot off a perfect feed from Buttazzoni. After a scoreless overtime, Ondřej Štěbeták continued his shootout dominance, while Tyson Jugnauth and Diego Buttazzoni converted their attempts to secure the victory. The Hawks' penalty kill continued its impressive run, shutting down all five Red Deer power plays.

Portland 6 at Vancouver 5 OT (Saturday)

Despite the Giants building a 5-2 lead by the middle of the second period, the Hawks refused to quit, mounting a three-goal rally in the final four minutes of the second frame. Diego Buttazzoni started the comeback, followed quickly by Josh Zakreski finding the back of the net. Kyle McDonough tied it up by picking the top corner to even the score at 5-5. After a scoreless third period, Ryder Thompson played hero in overtime, unleashing a one-timer to complete the remarkable comeback and secure Portland's fourth point of the week.

The Week Ahead:

The Winterhawks are set for an exciting weekend doubleheader at the Glass Palace. On Friday, November 22, Portland welcomes the Lethbridge Hurricanes for Les Schwab and KPTV's Toy Drive at 7:00 PM, where fans can make a difference in the community by bringing new, unwrapped toys to benefit local children during the holiday season. The Hawks then face a quick turnaround as they host the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday, November 23, with puck drop set for 6:00 PM. Both games promise intense action as Portland looks to build on their momentum in front of the home crowd at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tune in on WHL Live!

