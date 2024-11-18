Chiefs Netminder Cowan Named WHL Goaltender of the Week

November 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs netminder Dawson Cowan has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending November 17, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 19-year-old posted his second shutout of the season and 40th win of his WHL career as the Chiefs downed the visiting Red Deer Rebels in front of a sellout crowd of more than 10,300 fans.

Cowan denied all 35 shots he faced in the victory, marking the most saves he's made in a single game this season. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound goalie denied a Trae Wilkie shot on a Rebels two-on-one in the first period and robbed Carson Birnie with a glove save, despite losing his stick. Cowan was named first star of the game as Spokane got back in the win column with a 3-0 victory.

The Warren, Man. Product is 10-6-0-0 in his second season as the Chiefs' starter with a 3.00 goals-against average, a .898 save percentage and two shutouts. Cowan leads the league in clean sheets, sits second in minutes played (999) and is one of just four WHL netminders to hit 10 wins already in 2024-25.

Originally listed by the then-Winnipeg ICE before being traded to Spokane, Cowan holds a career record of 40-43-3-3 with a 3.52 goals-against average, a .895 save percentage, four shutouts and scored the 10th goalie goal in WHL history last season.

He recently attended San Jose Sharks training camp as a free agent invitee.

Spokane (13-9-0-0) hits the road to face the league-leading Everett Silvertips (16-3-1-0) on Friday, November 22 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024 : Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024 : Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024 : Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024 : Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024 : Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024 : Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024 : Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024 : Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

