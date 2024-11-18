Chiefs Netminder Cowan Named WHL Goaltender of the Week
November 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs netminder Dawson Cowan has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending November 17, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.
The 19-year-old posted his second shutout of the season and 40th win of his WHL career as the Chiefs downed the visiting Red Deer Rebels in front of a sellout crowd of more than 10,300 fans.
Cowan denied all 35 shots he faced in the victory, marking the most saves he's made in a single game this season. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound goalie denied a Trae Wilkie shot on a Rebels two-on-one in the first period and robbed Carson Birnie with a glove save, despite losing his stick. Cowan was named first star of the game as Spokane got back in the win column with a 3-0 victory.
The Warren, Man. Product is 10-6-0-0 in his second season as the Chiefs' starter with a 3.00 goals-against average, a .898 save percentage and two shutouts. Cowan leads the league in clean sheets, sits second in minutes played (999) and is one of just four WHL netminders to hit 10 wins already in 2024-25.
Originally listed by the then-Winnipeg ICE before being traded to Spokane, Cowan holds a career record of 40-43-3-3 with a 3.52 goals-against average, a .895 save percentage, four shutouts and scored the 10th goalie goal in WHL history last season.
He recently attended San Jose Sharks training camp as a free agent invitee.
Spokane (13-9-0-0) hits the road to face the league-leading Everett Silvertips (16-3-1-0) on Friday, November 22 at 7:05 p.m. PST.
2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week
September 23, 2024 : Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes
September 30, 2024 : Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings
October 7, 2024 : Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals
October 15, 2024 : Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)
October 21, 2024 : Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)
October 28, 2024 : Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips
November 4, 2024 : Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)
November 11, 2024 : Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2024
- Mrsic Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week - Prince Albert Raiders
- Chiefs Netminder Cowan Named WHL Goaltender of the Week - Spokane Chiefs
- Dawson Cowan, Defense Shine in 3-0 Shutout Win in Front of WHL-High 10,372 Fans - Spokane Chiefs
- Seven Points in Two Games? This St. Louis Blues Prospect Is Making It Look Easy - WHL
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Winterhawks Weekly: Late Game Heroics Earn Hawks Two Big Wins - Portland Winterhawks
- Preview: Americans at Broncos - November 19 - Tri-City Americans
- Rookie Season Experience Paying Dividends for Schmidt - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Head up the Highway to Meet Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Prince George Cougars 50/50 Society Donates $30,000 to Salvation Army - Prince George Cougars
- Hauser Notches 100th Career WHL Victory in Net as Wild End Weekend with 4-2 Win - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Netminder Cowan Named WHL Goaltender of the Week
- Dawson Cowan, Defense Shine in 3-0 Shutout Win in Front of WHL-High 10,372 Fans
- Dawson Cowan, Defense Shine in 3-0 Shutout Win in Front of WHL-High 10,372 Fans
- Chiefs Take on Red Deer Rebels for Coca-Cola Family Feast Night
- Chiefs Give up Season-High 7 Goals, Look to Bounce Back Tomorrow