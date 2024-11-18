Rookie Season Experience Paying Dividends for Schmidt

November 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - Intensity is key to Connor Schmidt's game. His compete level and willingness to battle are evident whether it's in a game or practice for the Moose Jaw Warriors' defenceman.

"It's a habit, I mean I've been doing it every day since I was a kid and that's the area of the game where I take pride in," Schmidt said. "You've just got to work, even when you don't want to do it."

Now in his second season with the Warriors, Schmidt is getting a bigger opportunity to put his work ethic on display.

He said that's a good way for him to be a leader on the team, despite being a 17-year-old.

"Leading by example, competing every day and just outworking your opponents will take you a long way," Schmidt said.

"Our team does a very good job of taking everyone's input, so I can use my voice pretty well."

Last season, Schmidt cracked a deep Warriors' team as a 16-year-old and suited up in 41 regular season games. He also played in nine playoff games on the team's run to its first Western Hockey League championship.

Schmidt said being a part of that team helped him prepare for a bigger role this season.

"It was huge for my development," he said. "To watch all the older guys and to develop my game to get the next level and help me up for this year and I think it's going well so far."

Schmidt said he took a lot from getting to watch players like Denton Mateychuk and Lucas Brenton work every day in practice and how they would prepare for games.

"They're both leaders and just the way they treat others on and off the ice and the way they take care of their bodies," he said. "Every day, they just try to get better and just work on the little things, and that was huge for me to watch and has helped me out."

Coming off a long playoff run, Schmidt went to work in the offseason with a goal of being a key contributor on this year's Warriors' team, which has paid off.

The Sturgeon County, AB product has already matched his career-high in goals with three and is one point off his career-high with seven through just 21 games this season.

"Obviously getting stronger off the ice and time in the gym to get bigger and I worked a lot on my skating because logging more minutes this year, you've got to be able to skate," Schmidt said.

Schmidt's strong start has seen him drawing interest from NHL scouts ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

He received a 'W' rating, indicting a player who could be selected in the sixth or seventh rround, from NHL Central Scouting on their 2025 Players to Watch list released last month.

Schmidt said he isn't focused on his ranking and just wants to keep improving.

"You don't really want to get caught up in that stuff," he said. "At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter, so every day just try to improve you game and whatever happens, happens."

Schmidt and the Warriors will be back in action coming up on Thursday when they host the Saskatoon Blades at the Hangar.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.