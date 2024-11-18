Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of California-Born Defenseman McCloskey

November 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman) Wenatchee Wild defenseman Lukas McCloskey(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce the signing of 2005-born defenseman Lukas McCloskey from the Vernon Vipers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). McCloskey joined the club this past week and made his first WHL appearance with the Wild on Saturday, before notching his first WHL goal and assist on Sunday against the Kamloops Blazers. He returns to Wenatchee after playing for the organization's BCHL entry during the 2022-23 season.

McCloskey hails from Irvine, California, and is in his third season of junior hockey. He played 118 games in the BCHL for the Wild and Vipers, with six goals and 21 assists between the two teams, and was named one of the league's Top Prospects during the 2022-23 season. During his first junior season with the Wild, he notched 10 points in 46 appearances. With his addition to the team's roster, he becomes one of two players to don a Wenatchee sweater in both the WHL and BCHL.

As part of his addition to the club, McCloskey also finds himself on the team's college list, with an active NCAA Division I commitment to play for the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York following his junior career.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Lukas McCloskey back to the Wild family.

