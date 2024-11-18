Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of California-Born Defenseman McCloskey
November 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce the signing of 2005-born defenseman Lukas McCloskey from the Vernon Vipers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). McCloskey joined the club this past week and made his first WHL appearance with the Wild on Saturday, before notching his first WHL goal and assist on Sunday against the Kamloops Blazers. He returns to Wenatchee after playing for the organization's BCHL entry during the 2022-23 season.
McCloskey hails from Irvine, California, and is in his third season of junior hockey. He played 118 games in the BCHL for the Wild and Vipers, with six goals and 21 assists between the two teams, and was named one of the league's Top Prospects during the 2022-23 season. During his first junior season with the Wild, he notched 10 points in 46 appearances. With his addition to the team's roster, he becomes one of two players to don a Wenatchee sweater in both the WHL and BCHL.
As part of his addition to the club, McCloskey also finds himself on the team's college list, with an active NCAA Division I commitment to play for the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York following his junior career.
The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Lukas McCloskey back to the Wild family.
Images from this story
|
Wenatchee Wild defenseman Lukas McCloskey
(Russ Alman)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2024
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of California-Born Defenseman McCloskey - Wenatchee Wild
- Mrsic Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week - Prince Albert Raiders
- Chiefs Netminder Cowan Named WHL Goaltender of the Week - Spokane Chiefs
- Dawson Cowan, Defense Shine in 3-0 Shutout Win in Front of WHL-High 10,372 Fans - Spokane Chiefs
- Seven Points in Two Games? This St. Louis Blues Prospect Is Making It Look Easy - WHL
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Winterhawks Weekly: Late Game Heroics Earn Hawks Two Big Wins - Portland Winterhawks
- Preview: Americans at Broncos - November 19 - Tri-City Americans
- Rookie Season Experience Paying Dividends for Schmidt - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Head up the Highway to Meet Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Prince George Cougars 50/50 Society Donates $30,000 to Salvation Army - Prince George Cougars
- Hauser Notches 100th Career WHL Victory in Net as Wild End Weekend with 4-2 Win - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wenatchee Wild Stories
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of California-Born Defenseman McCloskey
- Hauser Notches 100th Career WHL Victory in Net as Wild End Weekend with 4-2 Win
- Topsy-Turvy WHL Tilt Saturday Sees Calgary Escape with 4-3 Win at Wenatchee
- Wild Announce Acquisition of San Diego Native Dunphy from Regina Pats
- Wenatchee Wild Acquire 2005-Born Forward Rios in Trade with Tri-City