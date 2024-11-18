Prince George Cougars 50/50 Society Donates $30,000 to Salvation Army

November 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are thrilled to announce that the Cougars 50/50 Society has donated $30,000 to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has been a longtime partner of the organization, and Ken Sands, director of the Cougars 50/50 Society, expressed his pride in being able to support such a vital cause. "The Prince George Cougars 50/50 Society is very pleased to have this donation made to a crucial service in our local community like the Salvation Army Food Bank. We hope this helps the tireless staff at the centre supply the community of Prince George with more of what they need."

The Cougars are back in action on Friday night when they conclude their six-game home-stand as they take on the Kamloops Blazers at 7:00 pm.

