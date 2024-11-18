Dawson Cowan, Defense Shine in 3-0 Shutout Win in Front of WHL-High 10,372 Fans
November 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, WA - The Chiefs entered Saturday's action looking to bounce back against the Red Deer Rebels in front of a sell-out crowd of over 10,300 fans. 63 schools from the Spokane School District and other districts in the area were represented by over 4,300 students, parents, and school personnel at the game, all part of school night and Coca-Cola Family Feast Night.
The first period was a physical, heavy battle with hard hits all over the ice.
The deadlock would not be broken until 5:19 on the clock in the second when Rasmus Ekström hit the twine.
Brayden Crampton received the puck from Berkly Catton and drew the attention of the defense before sliding the puck over to Ekström for the finish.
Shea Van Olm would add an insurance goal in the second period to double the lead.
After being held point-less last game, Van Olm picked up his scoring touch again tonight, bringing him to 32 points (18G, 14A) on the season and 11 in his last 7 games.
Sam Oremba added an empty net goal at 18:28 for his first score in a Chiefs' sweater, wrapping this game at 3-0.
Dawson Cowan was the star of the game, piling up 35 saves in his second shutout of the season and fourth of his career. He faced an onslaught of 28 shots over the final two periods, including a later power play.
17 different penalties were called over the course of the game, resulting in just 4 odd-man advantages. Spokane was 1/1 on the penalty kill and 1/3 on the power play.
Tonight's official attendance of 10,372 marks the highest attended game in the WHL so far this season.
Up next Spokane will hit the road for a pair of games next weekend at Everett and Vancouver. Spokane will return to action at the Spokane Arena on Wednesday, November 27th for another TicketsWest Magnet Giveaway.
