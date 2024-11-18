Preview: Americans at Broncos - November 19
November 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans and Blades played a classic goaltender duel at the Sasktel Centre on Saturday night, with the Americans coming out on the wrong end of a 2-1 final score. Lukas Matecha was excellent in the Tri-City crease turning aside 30 shots, but Blades goalie Evan Gardner was just a bit better, stopping 33 Americans shots for the win. Jake Gudelj scored the lone goal for Tri-City with Savin Virk picking up an assist in his WHL debut.
VS SWIFT CURRENT: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Broncos. Last season Tri-City played in Swift Current because the Broncos were still in the Central Division and dropped a 6-2 game. Historically the Americans have fared well against Swift Current, going 7-2-1-0 in the last 10 meetings.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Swift Current Broncos
Brandon Whynott (12-13-25) Luke Mistelbacher (13-22-35)
Jake Sloan (8-15-23) Brady Birnie (14-16-30)
Gavin Garland (10-11-21) Clarke Caswell (7-23-30)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Swift Current Broncos
Power Play - 19.2% (15-for-78) Power Play - 21.9% (16-for-73)
Penalty Kill - 80.7% (67-for-83) Penalty Kill - 75.0% (45-for-60)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
