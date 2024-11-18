Rebels this Week

November 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







Home from the U.S.A.

It certainly was not the road trip the Red Deer Rebels wanted to have as the club went winless (0-4-0-2) in six games through the U.S. Division.

The good news for the Rebels is they remain in a playoff spot in the WHL Eastern Conference as of Monday and have a full week of preparation available to prepare for their next games.

Rank Team GP W L OTL SL PTS

1 Saskatoon Blades 20 13 5 1 1 28

2 Lethbridge Hurricanes 19 12 6 1 0 25

3 Swift Current Broncos 19 13 6 0 0 26

4 Medicine Hat Tigers 21 12 9 0 0 24

5 Calgary Hitmen 21 10 7 3 1 24

6 Brandon Wheat Kings 18 10 5 2 1 23

7 Red Deer Rebels 21 9 9 1 2 21

8 Prince Albert Raiders 18 8 8 2 0 18

9 Edmonton Oil Kings 20 8 10 1 1 18

10 Regina Pats 19 5 11 2 1 13

11 Moose Jaw Warriors 21 4 13 3 1 12

Upcoming

The Rebels return to the Peavey Mart Centrium this Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. to battle the Victoria Royals. It's also Brandt Ag Appreciation Night. Tickets for all Rebels home games are available through Tickets Alberta. Details about group packages can be found at reddeerrebels.com.

This Sunday, November 24, the Rebels visit the Edmonton Oil Kings for a 4 p.m. matinee at Rogers Place.

Sneak Peek

Here's a preview of what else the Rebels have in store in the coming weeks...

November 29/30 - Rebels Authentix (Team Store) Holiday Sale (Details coming soon)

November 30 - Hockey Cards/Postgame Team Autographs/Running of the Pooches

December 14 - Toque/Teddy Bear Toss

Called to the Hall

On November 8, Rebels Owner/President/General Manager Brent Sutter was announced as the 16 th inductee into the New York Islanders Hall of Fame. Sutter was drafted 17 th overall by the Islanders in 1980 and played 12 seasons for them. In 694 games, Sutter racked up 610 points (287 goals and 323 assists), which is sixth all-time in franchise history, and won the Stanley Cup in 1982 and 1983 with the Islanders. He ranks in the top ten in Islanders history in even strength points, even strength goals, game-winning goals, power-play points, power-play goals and short-handed goals. Sutter will be officially honoured by the Islanders on January 18, 2025.

WHL launches 'Wednesday Night in The Dub' freeview broadcasts

The Western Hockey League has launched Wednesday Night in The Dub - a brand new, free-to-watch feature Game of the Week. Wednesday Night in The Dub is available for fans as a freeview opportunity through the WHL's YouTube channel and WHL Live on CHL TV. Fans can watch Wednesday Night in The Dub on WHL Live on CHL TV (no purchase required) via the CHL mobile app, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, or online at watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.