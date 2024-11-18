Mrsic Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week

November 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert Raiders News Release







After scoring his first career hat trick on Friday and adding two more goals on Saturday, Prince Albert Raiders forward Tomas Mrsic has been named the Tempo WHL Player of the Week.

His three goal performance on Friday night led the Raiders to a 5-3 win over the Try-City Americans, as the green and gold ended the Ams winning streak at 12 games. One night later, Mrsic contributed on every Raider goal, as he scored twice and had two assists in a 4-1 win over the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings.

Mrsic has points in seven straight games, collecting 14 points in those games (7G-7A), for a two point per game average. He jumped to the team lead in scoring after weekend play, and now sits at 25 points (13G-12A) in 16 games. He leads the WHL with nine powerplay goals this season.

You can catch Mrsic and the Raiders back in action on Wednesday night as they continue a four game homestand with the Medicine Hat Tigers in town. Puck drops at 7pm.

