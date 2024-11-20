Winterhawks Extend Their Month of Giving Initiative into December

The Portland Winterhawks are thrilled to extend our 'Month of Giving' initiative into December. From the heartwarming Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss on December 8 to the much-anticipated Toyota New Year's Eve car giveaway on December 31, this month is packed with opportunities for fans to make a difference and celebrate this holiday season.

December 7: Winterhawks Foundation Night

The Portland Winterhawks are excited to host Winterhawks Foundation Night on Saturday, December 7, as they face the Vancouver Giants. Puck drop is at 6:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Winterhawks Foundation supports amateur hockey and recreational skating in the greater Portland area through programs like the Player Education Program, Tom's Tykes Try Hockey for Free, and scholarships for the Portland Jr. Winterhawks youth hockey program. All three groups will be honored during the game, with a special intermission matchup featuring Jr. Winterhawks players.

Fans can join the effort to support these initiatives through fundraising activities during various game nights, including a 50/50 raffle draw, signed jerseys from Winterhawks alumni, and tickets for the Jersey Off Their Back raffle, which takes place in March. To participate, visit the Winterhawks Foundation table at Entrance CC on the VMC concourse or contribute anytime at Winterhawks Foundation Donations.

December 8: Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss

Join us for one of the most beloved hockey traditions, the Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss, as the Winterhawks face off against the Vancouver Giants on Sunday, December 8 at 4:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears or stuffed animals to the game and toss them onto the ice when the Winterhawks score their first goal.

This magical moment not only lights up the rink, but also brings smiles to children across the greater Portland area. Every stuffed animal collected will be donated to local charities and hospitals, spreading holiday cheer to those in need. Come ready with your teddy bears and don't miss the chance to be part of this unforgettable celebration!

December 31: Toyota New Year's Eve

Ring in 2025 with the Winterhawks and every fan in attendance at the Toyota New Year's Eve game will have a chance to win a brand-new 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid! As the Winterhawks take on the Everett Silvertips at 5:00 p.m., the excitement will build toward our Toyota New Year's Eve car giveaway. The car will be given to one lucky fan at the conclusion of the game. The Winterhawks and Toyota will announce the process of how to enter to win the free Toyota during Thanksgiving week so stay tuned!

Following the game and car giveaway, fans are invited to skate with the Winterhawks players on the ice. Be sure to bring your camera to capture memories and carry a sharpie (or two) for player signings and enjoy music entertainment with us all the way until the clock strikes midnight out east (9:00 p.m. PST). We'll celebrate the start of the New Year with a cash balloon drop!

Also, be sure to arrive early to the Toyota New Year's Eve game because our first 500 fans in attendance will receive the third set of Winterhawks trading cards presented by The Barbers.

Join Us This December!

The Winterhawks are proud to continue making a difference in our community. Whether you're tossing teddy bears to spread holiday joy or cheering on the New Year's Eve car giveaway, your participation helps create lasting memories and support meaningful causes.

