Preview: Americans at Pats - November 20

November 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

LAST GAME: The Americans scored once in each period and Lukas Matecha turned in a 33-save performance as Tri-City ended their short two-game slide with a 3-1 victory over the Swift Current Broncos last night. Savin Virk scored his first WHL goal, Jackson Smith got the eventual game winner in the second period and Gavin Garland hit the empty net in the third to seal the win.

VS REGINA: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Pats. Last season Tri-City won 5-3 against Regina at home on the Americans' Pink Ice night. The last time Tri-City was in Regina they dropped a 7-3 game on October 30, 2022. The Americans have had plenty of success against Regina over the years with an 8-2 record over the last 10 head-to-head meetings.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Regina Pats

Brandon Whynott (12-14-26) Tye Spencer (6-9-15)

Jake Sloan (8-16-24) Braxton Whitehead (3-9-12)

Gavin Garland (11-12-23) John Babcock (0-11-11)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Regina Pats

Power Play - 18.3% (15-for-82) Power Play - 18.0% (11-for-61)

Penalty Kill - 81.6% (71-for-87) Penalty Kill - 75.3% (58-for-77)

