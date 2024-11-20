Preview: Americans at Pats - November 20
November 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans scored once in each period and Lukas Matecha turned in a 33-save performance as Tri-City ended their short two-game slide with a 3-1 victory over the Swift Current Broncos last night. Savin Virk scored his first WHL goal, Jackson Smith got the eventual game winner in the second period and Gavin Garland hit the empty net in the third to seal the win.
VS REGINA: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Pats. Last season Tri-City won 5-3 against Regina at home on the Americans' Pink Ice night. The last time Tri-City was in Regina they dropped a 7-3 game on October 30, 2022. The Americans have had plenty of success against Regina over the years with an 8-2 record over the last 10 head-to-head meetings.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Regina Pats
Brandon Whynott (12-14-26) Tye Spencer (6-9-15)
Jake Sloan (8-16-24) Braxton Whitehead (3-9-12)
Gavin Garland (11-12-23) John Babcock (0-11-11)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Regina Pats
Power Play - 18.3% (15-for-82) Power Play - 18.0% (11-for-61)
Penalty Kill - 81.6% (71-for-87) Penalty Kill - 75.3% (58-for-77)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
