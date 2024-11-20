Matecha BackstopsAmericans to 3-1 Victory at Swift Current

November 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Tri-City Americans (14-5-1-0) scored once in each period and Lukas Matecha turned in a stellar 33-save performance to pick up a 3-1 win over the streaking Swift Current Broncos (13-7-0-0) Tuesday night.

Luke Mistelbacher gave the Broncos a 1-0 lead 8:15 into the game, knocking home a rebound off a shot from Josh McGregor. The goal extended Mistelbacher's league-leading point streak to 15 games.

After failing to connect on back to back power plays late in the period, the Americans pulled even on a milestone goal. Nick Anisimovicz picked up a loose puck after it was bobbled by Broncos defenseman Caleb Potter and skated toward the back of the Swift Current Goal. He then threw a behind-the-back pass out to the slot where Savin Virk wired it past Reid Dyck for his first career WHL goal.

The two teams went into the locker room tied at one with the shots 19-11 in favor of Tri-City.

The Americans then took the lead early in the second period while playing four-on-four. Gavin Garland gained the Bronco line before firing the puck across the ice to Jackson Smith who snapped a shot home for his second goal of the year.

Neither team found the back of the net after the goal, although Swift Current hit multiple goal posts, as the game remained 2-1 Tri-City heading into the third period.

Matecha came up with his finest save of the game in the third period, denying Rylan Gould on a clear cut breakaway to preserve Tri-City's lead.

As the clock ticked down closer to zero Swift Current pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker, but a turnover in the neutral zone allowed Gavin Garland to hit the empty net from center ice, sealing a 3-1 victory for Tri-City.

The Americans are now 1-2 on their East Division road trip and look to get up to .500 as they meet the struggling Regina Pats (6-11-2-1) at the Brandt Centre on Wednesday. Regina is 1-7-1-1 over their past 10 games.

