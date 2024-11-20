Broncos Drop Tuesday Nighter to Americans

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (13-7-0-0) dropped their first loss at home since October 12, falling 3-1 to the Tri-City Americans (14-5-1-0) Tuesday night.

Despite hitting the post twice early in the first, Broncos forward Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would continue to carry his hot hand with his 14th goal of the season from Josh McGregor (Brandon, MB) & Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB). With the goal, Mistelbacher has a league high 15 game point streak.

The Americans would tie things up late in the opening period as Savin Virk would notch his first WHL goal beating Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck (Winklet, MB) at 17:37 while Tri-City peppered the Broncos in the first period with 19 shots on goal.

Into the second period ina four-on-four situation the Broncos would give up the go ahead goal and eventual game winner as Jackson Smith would get his 2nd of the season at 5:07.

The Broncos did push back in the middle stanza hitting the post twice but couldn't solve Americans goaltender Lukas Matecha after 40. Both clubs would get chances to pull away in third and tie if you're Swift Current but Gavin Garland would put things out of reach for the Broncos with an empty net goal at 18:23 to seal the deal for the Americans.

Swift Current ends their season high five game winning streak in the loss, and will look to bounce back Friday night at home when they host the Regina Pats at 7 PM.

