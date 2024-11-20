Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Red Deer, Acquisition of Forward Jeremiah Roberts

November 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Forward Jeremiah Roberts with the Red Deer Rebels

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Taylor Lachance/Red Deer Rebels)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2007-born forward Jeremiah Roberts from the Rebels in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

A native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Roberts is in his second season of junior hockey, playing 49 games during his time with Red Deer and posting seven goals and nine assists. He was selected by the Rebels in the first round of the league's 2022 U.S. Priority Draft out of the Colorado Rampage AAA program.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Jeremiah Roberts to the Wild family.

