Rebels Trade Roberts to Wenatchee

November 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced that the club has completed a trade with the Wenatchee Wild.

The Rebels have traded forward Jeramiah Roberts ('07) to Wenatchee in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection at the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

Roberts, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was selected by the Rebels in round one, 14th overall at the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. In 49 career games with the club, Roberts had seven goals and nine assists for 16 points, including a goal and three assists in 17 games this season.

