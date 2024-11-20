Oil Kings Back at Home to Take on Royals

November 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back on home ice tonight as they take on the Victoria Royals.

It's the first and only meeting of the season between the two clubs. Last season, in Victoria, the teams needed overtime with Victoria coming away with a 4-3 victory. They last time they met at Rogers Place was during the 2022/2023 season which also needed overtime. The Oil Kings took that meeting by a 4-3 score.

The Oil Kings are coming off a weekend that saw them drop a pair of games in Saskatchewan, falling to Saskatoon on Friday by a 3-2 score, and Prince Albert on Saturday by a 4-1 score. The Oil Kings will now look to snap this four-game losing skid and get back into the win column as they open up a stretch tonight of three straight at home, and 16 of their next 20 on home ice. Edmonton is now 8-10-1-1 on the year after playing 15 of their first 20 games away from Rogers Place. They're currently 3-2-0-0 on home ice this season.

The opponents, the Royals are currently in the middle of an eight-game stretch away from home which includes a swing through the Central Division. So far on this trip, the Royals have earned a 3-1-0-0 record, and most recently defeated Lethbridge on Saturday. Offensively, the Royals are led by Cole Reschny and Teydon Trembecky who each have 26 points so far this season.

Game time from Rogers Place is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (17, 9-14-23)

Gavin Hodnett (20, 9-12-21)

Miroslav Holinka (18, 10-8-18)

Roan Woodward (20, 7-11-18)

Adam Jecho (18, 5-12-17)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 1 assist away from 100 in the WHL

F Landon Hanson is 1 game away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 4 games away from 200 as an Oil King.

D Parker Alcos is 3 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Road Woodward is 8 games away from 200 in the WHL

D Ethan MacKenzie is 7 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 8 assists away from 100 in the WHL

Royals Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Teydon Trembecky (21, 10-16-26)

Cole Reschny (19, 8-18-26)

Reggie Newman (19, 6-9-15)

Justin Kipkie (17, 5-10-15)

2 Players (4-10-14)

