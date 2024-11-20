Silvertips Sign NCAA Commit Raiden LeGall to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed Bemidji State University commit Raiden LeGall to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

LeGall, an '06-born Morden, MB native, joins the Silvertips from the Niverville Nighthawks of the Junior A MJHL, where he currently holds a 7-7-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage with two shutouts. His 2023-24 season in the MJHL saw similar success, logging a 20-14-0 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and .920 save percentage with two shutouts.

"Raiden is a focused and athletic goaltender that we added to our protected list two years ago," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He's had very good success at the Junior A level, and we're looking forward to watching his progress as he spends some time with us for the foreseeable future."

The 6-foot, 175-pound LeGall was named MU18HL MVP in 2022-23, recording a 17-4-1 record with the Pembina Valley Hawks U18 AAA with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage.

Raiden LeGall is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. He becomes the second NCAA Division I commit to sign with the team.

