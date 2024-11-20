CAP-It Prince George and the Prince George Cougars Team up for Holiday Hampers

November 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Everyone should have access to a warm meal, and CAP-it and the Prince George Cougars are proud to be teaming up once again to make sure Prince George seniors in need are remembered this holiday season!

CAP-it and the Cougars are hosting a Holiday Food Drive in support of Meals on Wheels provided by the Prince George Council of Seniors.

"As long-time members of the Prince George community, the CAP-it Prince George family is proud to call this home alongside the kind and generous people we have the pleasure of calling city-wide neighbours," says Nicole Smith, co-owner of CAP-it Prince George. "CAP-it Prince George is thankful for the opportunity to work with such great partners and all of you to support our community by giving back."

The food drive begins November 22nd with donation boxes located at the CAP-it retail location on Continental Way and inside the front doors of the CN Centre. Hockey fans may also bring donations to the Cougars game on November 22nd and to games throughout the month of December.

"The Prince George Cougars are so proud to be a member of this community. It's an honour to be able to give back alongside our partners and Cougars fans, and to have the opportunity to share these moments together," says Prince George Cougars Director of Business Taylor Dakers. "Together, we have done incredible things, and we look forward to so much more."

This year, we're proud to be spreading the holiday cheer with the help of our friends! To participate in the food drive, please bring non-perishable food items to:

CAP-it Prince George Truck Accessories at 4795 Continental Way

CN Centre front entrance, 2187 Ospika Boulevard South

SignTek Industries, 619 3rd Avenue

Up The Creek Garment Co., 3661 Opie Crescent

Pioneer Part Rebuilding Ltd., 9184 National Place

Save-On-Foods Pine Centre Mall location, 3055 Massey Drive on December 7th

Donations accepted from November 22 - December 24 during business hours.

Or, to the CN Centre main entrance during Cougars games on:

November 22nd vs Kamloops Blazers - Minor Sports Night

December 6th vs Regina Pats

December 7th vs Kamloops Blazers - Teddy and Toque Toss presented by Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation

If you're a member of the business community and would like to join CAP-it and the Cougars with a donation location at your business, please contact Jessica Toth.

For over 20 years, the Prince George Council of Seniors (PGCOS) has proudly provided affordable, nutritious, hot meals to older adults, individuals with disabilities, and those who are homebound or recovering from surgery.

Cap-it is proud to serve Prince George and the surrounding area. The Prince George location features all of the 60,000 parts and accessories that Cap-it has to offer. Come see us, and let us make your truck, car, or SUV work better for you. We have a sales satisfaction guarantee, and want to keep you as a customer for life.

The Prince George Cougars Hockey Club is a member of the Western Hockey League. The Cougars are the largest sports and entertainment experience in Northern British Columbia, and are currently sitting at #1 in the BC Division. The Cougars are proud to give back to the community we live in through charitable initiatives. Last season, the Cougars raised over $300,000 for community charities and non-profits benefiting Prince George and surrounding northern communities.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.